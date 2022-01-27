New policy could prevent new drive-thru restaurants opening near transit hubs





DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – A new policy is making its way through City staff that would ban new drive-thru restaurants from opening near transit hubs.

San Diego’s Land Use and Housing Committee has already sent the proposal down to City staff to gather more community input on the issue.

The policy itself states that putting new drive-thrus around public transport hubs is inconsistent with the City’s climate action plan.

Should it pass, it would only apply to new food drive-thrus as existing food drive-thrus would be allowed to stay.

Non-food drive-thrus such as pharmacies and banks would not be impacted by this policy.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live from Downtown Wednesday evening with more details.