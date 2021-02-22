New policy dictates San Diego police response to protests

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new policy implemented by the San Diego Police Department sets parameters on how officers respond during demonstrations — from when they give dispersal orders during protests deemed unlawful to when they fire less-lethal rounds.

The Union-Tribune reported Feb. 21 that the rules were formed following last year’s recurring protests against police violence in San Diego and across the nation.

The document states that the department’s goal is to ensure demonstrations stay peaceful, prevent criminal activities, control traffic and “facilitate the safe exercise of an individual or group’s First Amendment rights.”