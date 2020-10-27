New poll reveals Sara Jacobs maintains large lead over her opponent Georgette Gomez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 53rd Congressional District is up for grabs next week.

The race to represent the district is without an incumbent for the first time in its 17-year history as Rep. Susan Davis is retiring after 20 years in the House.

According to a new poll by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Democrat candidate Sara Jacobs continues to leader her opponent, Democrat Georgette Gomez.

The poll surveyed more than 500 voters, and 40% of them said they plan to vote for, or already have voted for Jacobs. Only 27% responded they voted or will be voting for Gomez.

Sara Jacobs joined KUSI News to discuss the new polling and how she plans to maintain her lead for the final week of her campaign.