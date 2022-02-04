New poll warns majority of CA opposes $1.4B Capitol Annex Project

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Wayne Donaldson, a San Diego resident, about California lawmakers bulldozing ahead with a costly plant to demolish the East Annex blocking public access to the west steps while also destroying Capitol Park.

Wayne Donaldson is a San Diego resident, California Preservation Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2018, and former President of the California Preservation Foundation.