New president gives update on SD Police Officers Association’s injunction against City of San Diego over vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Officers Association filed an injunction related to the City of San Diego’s vaccine mandate for first responders.

The New President of the SDPD’s union, Jared Wilson, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to give an update on the injunction.

***PRESS RELEASE*** SDPOA Statement: San Diego POA to File Injunction Against the City of San Diego pic.twitter.com/ji7jtHqIbY — San Diego Police Officers Association (@SDPOA) January 13, 2022