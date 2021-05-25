New program providing free food to those Facing Cancer and their Families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In partnership with the San Diego Padres and Curebound, Feeding San Diego is announcing an important program that provides free food assistance to patients facing cancer in San Diego County.

Previously known as Groceries4Good, this new program, called Feeding Patients, provides a drive-through food pick up at different locations for patients and their families.

Special Events & Program Manager for Padres Pedal the Cause, Shannon Hearne, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new program.

Feeding San Diego will use its vast connections to source and distribute food to help this high-risk population and pick back up on the work started by Groceries 4Good. Because its food distributions are contactless and drive-through, patients and their families can feel safe when receiving the food.

“Recognizing that the need to provide groceries to our cancer fighting community is much larger than originally imagined, we look forward to the continuation and growth of the Groceries4Good program as Feeding Patients,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Feeding San Diego serves people in need all over the county, from students to seniors, and we are honored to be able to provide help to those who are battling for their health.”

Groceries4Good started in June 2020 to address health risks and financial hardships for patients caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.