New program ‘Triangle Project’ pays homeless $2 for every trash bag to keep encampments clean

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Triangle Project is a new program in San Diego that seeks to pay homeless folks $2 for every trash bag that is filled in order to keep encampments clean.

Brian Trotier of the Triangle Project, Lucky Duck Foundation, and Tuesday Group joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the Triangle Project.

Trotier explained that a gentleman sleeping on the sidewalk of Commercial Street first came up with the idea.

After the first two days, 200 trash bags were picked up to an overall positive response from individuals, business owners, and others.

The project’s purpose is to give people an opportunity to take ownership of their circumstances and surroundings and make trash bins and dumpsters more readily available.