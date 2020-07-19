New programs to support struggling businesses in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Escondido businesses have been through the ringer these past few months with COVID-19 shutting down the local economy.

Many entrepreneurs, small businesses, and the City were able to successfully pivot business operations to weather the storm.

The City recently implemented new rules to cut the red tape, increase flexibility, and allow businesses to re-open safely for retail shopping, dining, and other activities.

Mayor Paul McNamara joined Good Morning San Diego to explain the new program to help businesses.