New proposal to allow Mayor Todd Gloria to hire city workers stirs concerns of corruption





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego voters may see a proposal on the ballot this November that would give Mayor Todd Gloria the power to hire city workers.

Proponents have said that this would help the city fill job vacancies faster, but critics have said it could open the door to corruption.

Attorney Bob Ottilie joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this possible proposal.

“I think this has the potential to be one of the biggest issues in the city this year,” attorney Ottilie said.

Independent agencies oversee much of the city’s employees and this proposal could end that independence, warned Ottilie.