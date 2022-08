New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie joins lineup for 2023 season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scouts San Diego and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season, which begins in San Diego and Imperial counties on Jan. 29, 2023.

Girl Scout CEO Carol Dedrich and Jr. Girls Scout from Troop 5808 showcased the cookies on Good Morning San Diego with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney.