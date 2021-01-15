New Respect Project facility in San Marcos to open in 2021





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Founded in 2014, Respect Project is a mentoring and character building program designed for troubled and at-risk justice-involved teens in the North County region.



The Respect Project’s goal is to keep students away from the influence of gangs, drugs, and a life trapped in the criminal justice system.



The program is coordinated by two Sheriff’s Deputies Nelson and Baker with oversight and support by the Sheriff’s Juvenile Services Group.

The new Respect Project facility will open in 2021.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Respect Project.