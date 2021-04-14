New restaurant Trattoria Don Pietro opens in Old Town
OLD TOWN (KUSI)- Through generations, the Bussalachi family has made their family name a staple by bringing some of the best Italian cuisine to San Diego.
Pietro Bussalachi has officially opened up his new place in Old Town, San Diego, Trattoria Don Pietro.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Pietro and Sal Bussalachi about what this means to their family and how generations have continued the family’s success through many years.
Trattoria Don Pietro is serving brunch and is excited to welcome guest for dinner, very soon.
For additional information on hours of operation, visit: https://www.trattoriadonpietro.com/