New Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Welcome Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Vertex Foundation, a nonprofit charitable foundation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals with its research headquarters located in San Diego, supported the building of a new Family Welcome Center at Ronald McDonald House San Diego, which provides a home for families with seriously ill children.

In addition, the Vertex Foundation will help provide more than 300 free nights and meals for families staying there in 2021.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego President & CEO Charles Day, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new Family Welcome Center at Ronald McDonald House San Diego.