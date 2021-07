‘New Rules Collective’ rocks Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – New Rules Collective rocked out live at Good Morning San Diego today, including songs such as “Never Too Much,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “California Gurls.”

Check out their Facebook and YouTube pages for more performances.

They currently play at these venues:

Pala Casino

Jamul Casino

Coyote Bar & Grill

Novo Brewery

Chandelier Lounge Cuisine

Pal Joey’s