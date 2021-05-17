New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.

SANDAG Director of Research and Program Management, Dr. Cynthia Burke, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss some of the report’s highlights which include:

• 16.7% peak period decrease in highway travel

• Decrease in highway travel times on all 25 major commute corridors

• 62% drop in ridership on transit from 2019

• 31% increase in bike activity across eight bike routes

Since the statewide stay home order was issued in March 2020, SANDAG has examined data on the economic and transportation impacts of COVID-19. As the pandemic continues in 2021, SANDAG will continue to monitor these data trends.

Previous reports can be found at sandag.org/Infos.