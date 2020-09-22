New SANDAG report finds a spike in homicides in first half of 2020





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From January to June 2020, 52 homicides were reported in the San Diego region, an increase of 37%, compared to the same time in 2019, according to a new report by the SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division, Crime in the San Diego Region Mid-Year 2020 Statistics.

The SANDAG report found that while homicides increased in the first six months of 2020, reported rapes (-20%) and robberies (-10%) decreased, showing the biggest drops in April and May – when social distancing was possibly at its peak.

“It is important to note that while homicides are up in the region – and homicides obviously represent one of the most horrendous crimes, – violent crime overall in the San Diego region was down 4% in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 and that homicides represented 1% of the number of violent crimes across the region,” said SANDAG Director of Research and Program Management Dr. Cynthia Burke. “The FBI recently released preliminary mid-year crime numbers and the trends we have seen here reflect those – increases in homicides and aggravated assaults and decreases in rapes, robberies, larcenies, and burglaries.”

Among homicides in which motive could be determined, a greater percentage were attributed to robbery in the first half of 2020 than in 2019 (22% versus 4% in 2019). Fewer homicides were attributed to gangs (3% versus 19% in 2019), and none were attributed to domestic violence (0% versus 19% in 2019).