New SANDAG Report finds drop in local jail population amid COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new SANDAG report finds a decrease in the adult institutional population from February 2020 to February 2021.

The adult jail population has declined 30% over the past year, with the number of male inmates down 26% and female inmates down 48%

The number of adults and juveniles under community supervision or probation also dropped – 15% for adults and 38% for juveniles

Factors contributing to these decreases are noted in the SANDAG CJ Flash, include legislative and other policy changes and detention delays in response to the pandemic.

Since the start of the stay home order in March 2020, SANDAG has monitored the COVID-19 impacts on the San Diego region and released reports including COVID-19 Trends and Resources: Law Enforcement Mental Health Calls for Service and a month-to-month analyses with Crime in the San Diego Region– Mid-Year 2020 Statistics.

SANDAG Director of Research and Program Management, Dr. Cynthia Burke, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the report.