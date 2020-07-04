New SANDAG report finds freeway traffic continues to increase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new SANDAG InfoBits report finds traffic on local freeways has increased by 19% following an initial decrease when the stay home order took effect.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dr. Cynthia Burke and the SANDAG Research and Program Management team have been analyzing travel on San Diego County freeways, with focus on eight hotspots:

The average daily traffic volume was down 21% the first week in June, versus the 50% drop when it was at its lowest the second week in April.

The average peak period speed at the eight local hot spots analyzed continues to be significantly faster, compared to last year, even though traffic continues to increase.

Due to the significant reduction in freeway traffic, travel speeds during peak period travel times increased in the first week of June. While daily traffic volumes have increased, traffic was still moving 27 mph faster on average, compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

Burke joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the report.