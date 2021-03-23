New SANDAG report finds over $2 billion spent on public safety in fiscal year 2020





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local public safety expenditures have increased for a third consecutive year, a new SANDAG report has found, bringing the total over $2 billion.

To put it in layman’s terms, $721 was spent per resident on public safety, with half of every dollar spent on day-to-day functions of local law enforcement.

Across the board, local jurisdictions on average spent $1 in every $3 on their own police departments on law enforcement, with variations such as $1 in $5 in Carlsbad and Coronado, or over $2 in $5 in El Cajon and National City.

Sworn officer-to-population ratio for fiscal year 2019-2020 was 1.27, which is below the national average of 2.90.

View the full report here.

Dr. Cynthia Burke, Director of Research and Program Management at SANDAG, joined KUSI to breakdown the report’s findings.