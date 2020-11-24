New SANDAG report indicates majority of people arrested in San Diego used marijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new report from SANDAG indicates a majority of people arrested in San Diego were more likely to use marijuana after it was legalized.

SANDAG Director of Research and Management, Dr. Cynthia Burke, joined KUSI News to discuss some of the findings.

The study found: • Two-thirds of arrestees said they were more likely to use marijuana after legalization

• More than two-thirds (66%) of juveniles said they have ever tried dabbing THC, significantly more than 57% of adults

• 49% of adults believe marijuana impacts one’s driving ability, and of those, 43% have driven under the influence of marijuana

• 61% of juveniles surveyed believe marijuana is not psychologically addictive, as compared to the 42% of adults who believe the same