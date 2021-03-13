New SANDAG report on COVID-19 Impacts: A Year in Review

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news in 2020 and led to significant business closures and job losses nationally and in the San Diego region.

The impacts resulting from the stay home order have reshaped the local economy and the effects will be long-lasting.

During the past 12 months, SANDAG produced a number of reports that provided critical information related to unemployment statistics, the impact of the pandemic by business sector, and analyses of the hardest hit around the region.

This Year in Review report analyzes 12 months of data to provide insights into what the recovery might look like for the region as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into 2021.