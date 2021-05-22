New SANDAG transportation plan charges fee for miles driven

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – SANDAG, or the San Diego Association of Governments, released their newest transportation plan on May 21.

The Vehicle Miles Traveled fee is designed to stop the use of personal vehicles, which SANDAG believes will modify transportation behavior.

SANDAG projects to increase public transportation ridership from 2% to 11% in 15 years.

Mayor Rebecca Jones of San Marcos joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss SANDAG’s latest transportation plan.