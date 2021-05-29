New SANDAG transportation plan seeks to tax Uber/Lyft rides and more

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Mayor of San Marcos Rebecca Jones has been discussing with KUSI about SANDAG’s new transportation plan which aims to tax California drivers.

Mayor Jones joined KUSI again to continue the conversation with new information, particularly, about how the plan’s vehicle miles traveled fee would be measured.

SANDAG’s $163 billion plan is based on 2020 dollar before construction costs increased, prompting Mayor Jones to suspect the actual costs will be much more.

About 37% of this $163 billion dollar plan is going to be paid for in Uber/Lyft fees, VMT fees, manage lanes, and new sales tax, Mayor Jones said.