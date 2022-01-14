New school, Logan Memorial Educational Campus, to be added to SDUSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Melanie Kray, a Middle School Principle, about the new Logan Memorial Educational Campus that will be coming to SDUSD in fall of 2022.

This is their mission statement:

“The Logan Memorial Educational Campus seeks to build a more just and peaceful world by cultivating tomorrow’s leaders who find purpose and joy in their own lives and advocate for others to be able to do the same. We do this by providing our students with access to a transformational, interdisciplinary, inclusive and academically rigorous Montessori environment that encourages personal growth, curiosity, self-direction, and well-being.”