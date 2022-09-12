New show “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas” now featuring on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Sept. 12 KUSI featured the premiere launch of “iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas”, a new show now airing in 97% of the country.

iCrime is an investigative series now airing on KUSI five days a week, which features crimes across the country captured on smart phone cameras by ordinary people.

Elizabeth Vargas is an Emmy Award winning journalist who has traveled the world covering breaking news stories. She joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the show and the unique coverage it offers viewers.