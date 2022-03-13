New signature drive in San Diego seeks to stop gas tax hikes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the country. Here in California, we’re experiencing the highest rates in the nation.

But relief may be coming soon in the form of California’s gas tax being halted.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his efforts to give Californians some relief at the gas pump.

Californians pay about $1.26 in taxes on each gallon of gas.

Sign the petition here.