New signature drive in San Diego to stop gas tax hikes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices are at a record time high and relief at the pump seems to be no where in sight.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 10.9 cents Thursday to $5.711, its 21st record in 23 days.

On Good Morning San Diego, Chairman for reform California, Carl DeMaio talked with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about spearheading a signature drive to stop the gas tax hikes.

The average price has risen 16 consecutive days, increasing 96.7 cents, including 11.9 cents Wednesday, its second-largest increase since July 14, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 73.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.012 higher than one month ago and $1.889 greater than one year ago.

“Stations buying gasoline after 7 p.m. ET will be paying roughly $2,240 less per truckload,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, tweeted Wednesday. “The increases at the pump could wind down in the next few days unless oil markets reverse.”