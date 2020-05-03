New site for COVID-19 testing in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The county has contracted with OptumServe to conduct mass testing at the old Sears building beginning May 5th, according to Chula Vista Councilmember Mike Diaz.

Folks can request test online at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

They will be able to do 264 test per day. Folks that do not have internet access can call 888-634-1123

Chula Vista Mayor, Maria Salas, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the coronavirus pandemic response in South County.