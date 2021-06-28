New skatepark opens at Belmont Park in Mission Beach





MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Club Aqua, located at San Diego’s famous Belmont Park in San Diego officially opened their beachside skatepark and and year-round youth programming.

The Belmont Skatepark is just steps away from the Mission Beach boardwalk, and will be open for general admission to skateboarders of all skill levels. The park offers lessons, rental gear, and a pro-shop stocked with everything you need to get rolling.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the skatepark and spoke with some young skateboarders as they practiced their skills live on Good Morning San Diego.

We’re live at Belmont Park because they are officially opening their new skatepark today! @belmontparksd @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/EKxxjhMjrX — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) June 28, 2021