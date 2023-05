New state laws could impact Imperial Beach trailer park evictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents at Miramar Imperial Beach Mobile Home & RV Park are forced to leave every six months for a period before they can return to their vacated spot.

A new California law could impact how short-term trailer parks such as this one operate, preventing them from forcing people out twice a year.

