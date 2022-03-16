New study finds California schools ranking #44 in America

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study by Scholaroo has found that California’s school system ranks at #44 in the United States — just six spots from the bottom of the list.

Researchers for the 2022 Student Success Rankings analyzed 42 metrics into three key indicators of education success, Student Success, School Quality, and Student Physical & Mental Safety, and ranked California as #44.

Melanie Burkholder, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this study’s findings.