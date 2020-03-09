New Study: Sedentary behavior, heart disease risk and its connection to ethnicity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Do you sit down a lot? Well it could mean you are at a higher risk for heart disease.

Researchers at UC San Diego Health did a study on sitting, heart disease and its connection to ethnicity.

In this new observational study, researchers measured the sitting habits of women over the age of 55 and divided by two different ethnic groups – Hispanic and non-Hispanic women in order to determine if total sitting time may have an impact on heart disease risk factors and whether it varies by ethnicity.

Dr. John Belletiere, assistant professor of Epidemiology at UC San Diego Health, and Dr. Jon Unkart, epidemiologist at UC San Diego Health.

For more info about the program or to participate in a clinical trial, visit http://riseforhealth.ucsd.edu/

Study: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.119.013403