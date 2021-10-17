New study shows specific cellular and humoral COVID-19 immunities found one year after disease onset





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study on COVID-19 is showing that specific cellular and humoral immunities are being found one year after disease onset.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine & Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new study’s findings.

Researchers in China completed the study and published it in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Oct. 5.