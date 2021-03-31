New vaccination site opens in Mountain View neighborhood





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mountain View’s Educational Cultural Complex opened today for vaccinations every Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The site is located at 4343 Ocean View Blvd., San Diego, CA 92113.

The Educational Cultural Complex is offering 500 vaccinations a day with a possibility of 1,000 a day depending on supply.

The opening of this location comes just before vaccine eligibility expands to adults 50 and over starting April 1 and everyone 16 and older starting April 15.

To search for vaccinations by location visit: https://sdcounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Nearby/index.html?appid=7369c2080ccf447ab91610ae69d84c43

North Inland First United Methodist Church in Escondido and the Sherman Heights Community Center will begin administering vaccines this week as well.

The Educational Cultural Complex site was made possible through a partnership between the County of San Diego and the San Diego Community College District.

Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera who oversees San Diego’s District 9 joined KUSI to discuss the opening of the site.