New vaccine requirement causes increased wait times at the US-Mexico border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All non-U.S. citizens traveling by land or sea for nonessential and essential reasons across the U.S.-Mexico border now have to show proof of a U.S.-approved vaccination.

Immigration Attorney Ester Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the changes the new vaccine requirement has created at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But not all U.S.-approved vaccinations are available to those south of the U.S.-Mexico border, Clayton said.

Most, but not all, U.S. Customs and Border Protection workers have been vaccinated, Clayton said, leaving about 20% of them unvaccinated and unable to work, leading to further delays, she added.