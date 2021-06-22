New Village Arts is back and performing at the Flower Fields

New Village Arts is in residence at The Flower Fields performing Beehive, a 60’s Musical through July.

Presented at The Flower Fields’ outdoor stage, the performers and patrons alike are excited to get back to in person shows.

NVA attracts more than 20,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre. Celebrating 20 years of award-winning professional theatre, thrilling and unique visual arts, and thriving education and outreach programs, New Village Arts (NVA) has truly become the cultural hub of North County San Diego.