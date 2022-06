New water testing system causes some San Diego beaches to close





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It could be a long summer for the beach communities in the South Bay because of a “new water testing system”.

The Navy Seals were forced to alter their training, the Jr. Lifeguards moved to the Bayside, and Imperial Beach itself has been closed for 30 days straight.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante is back in Imperial Beach with more on the new water testing system.