New wellness program for San Diego adolescents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Healthy U is the name of a new adolescent program, by Sober LIfe Recovery Solutions, treating teenagers 13-17.

It is an eight week adolescent Wellness program focused on developing coping strategies with a real world application and implementation that meets Monday, Wednesday, Thursday nights from 4-7pm at their office in Little Italy.

However, due to Covid-19 they are offering hybrid groups meaning the adolescents can attend in person or on our hippa compliant zoom line.

Psychiatry medication management is part of the program. Bryan Amaro, Founder & COO of Sober Life said, “This is a big point as many parents find it next to impossible getting their adolescent in to see a prescribing clinician.”

Amaro and Kathleen Grasetti joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program.

Visit the website at www.soberlifesd.com.