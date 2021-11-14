New West Ballet performs 40th anniversary of the Nutcracker





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The New West Ballet will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Nutcracker this season.

Coral Bruni, Ph.D. and Christina Wurz, Co Directors of New West Ballet, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego for a live performance with their student dancers.

New West Ballet Foundation gives arts enrichment and education for the North San Diego County community through performances and community outreach, preserving and advancing the experience of classical ballet.

The shows take place from Nov. 26-28, with varying times each day at the Poway Center of the Performing Arts.

A live orchestra will also perform at each show.

Tickets are on sale now at www.newwestballet.com/Events/