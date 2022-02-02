New Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo to open Mar. 11





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp to get all the new details and she even got to meet a new sloth friend.

The expansive new 3.2-acre Wildlife Explorers Basecamp appeals to all ages and to designed to inspire empathy for wildlife by exploring nature.

Wildlife Explorers Basecamp will feature innovative elements, including 10 buildings and habitats dispersed throughout four different habitat zones: Rainforest, Wild Woods, Marsh Meadows and Desert Dunes.