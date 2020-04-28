New women’s veteran emergency services program launched

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego’s Foundation for Women Warriors has shifted their focus to the most immediate needs of the women veteran community, through their new Women Veteran Emergency Services program.

Foundation for Women Warriors is the only organization in California solely dedicated to serving women veterans and their families.

Through their recent COVID-19 Impact survey, they learned that many women veterans who were once stable are now currently facing employment instability and their financial futures are uncertain.

In response, Foundation for Women Warriors has launched an Emergency Assistance Fund to provide financial stipends to help women veterans and their families with critical needs such as paying bills, rent, and feeding families.

CEO of San Diego’s Foundation for Women Warriors Jodie Grenier joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program.

If the community would like to donate you can at: https://give.classy.org/FFWW_Emergency_Fund or via Facebook.