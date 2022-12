New Year’s Eve cooking tips from Sam the Cooking Guy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New Year’s Eve and New &ear’s Day are stressful enough without worrying about the hastle of cooking.

Sam the Cooking Guy is a prominent restaurant owner and chef in San Diego County.

Sam the Cooking Guy joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel and Hunter Sowards to talk about New Year’s Eve cooking tips and his new book.