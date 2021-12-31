New Years Eve is tomorrow and this is what the CDC recommends when you’re traveling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with AAA’s Corporate Communications Manager, Jeffrey Spring, about Gas prices and the CDC’s recommended travel guidelines.

Gas prices have remained nearly flat this week, the average in San Diego County has stayed at $4.62 per gallon.

For travel, the CDC recommends that those not vaccinated should avoid travelling. If you are unvaccinated and need to travel, take a test 1-3 days prior to the trip an again 3-5 days after you return. And self-quarantine for a full seven days after your trip, even if the test is negative.

Those who are vaccinated, are advised to do some research on the location they are traveling to, in order to be within COVID-19 guidelines in that area.

Also, take a supply of masks and hand sanitizer with you. Try to dine at establishments with outdoor dining if possible or consider take-out.