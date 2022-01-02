New Year’s metabolism booster with Cindy Whitmarsh

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – 2022 is here and it’s time to get our metabolism in order!

Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert and Kathy Babcock, Fitness Model, joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to demonstrate her New Year’s metabolism booster.

Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, two to three times.

1. Lunge kick and curl

2. Alt curtsy lunge and raise

3. Side lunge knee pull and press

4. Alt Core swings

5. Burpee row and jump

6. Pike and place weight

7. Dip and kick

8. Bicycle to straight leg reaches