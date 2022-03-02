New York study finds COVID-19 vaccines become less effective over time in children ages 5-11





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study by New York State researchers indicated that two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was effective against severe disease in children ages 5 to 11 while the Omicron variant was surging, but soon after lost most of its ability to prevent infection for that age group.

Within that group of children, the vaccine’s efficacy against infection declined to 12% at the end of January from 68% in the middle of December, the study says, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the new study.

The reality is that the risk of children being hospitalized or dying from COVID is so low that it approaches zero, Dr. Victory said.

“I think vaccinated children in the first place makes no sense,” said Dr. Victory.