New York Yankees star Aaron Judge sets AL’s single-season record

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new single-season home run king of the American League is New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

He launched his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4 on the road against the Texas Rangers, breaking the AL record he shared with Roger Maris.

There is some debate as to who is the true home run king. Mark Sweeney, Padres broadcaster, says that considering the recent change in baseball ball design, it’s especially impressive that he’s accomplished so much this season.