New youth leadership program seeks to bring conservative perspectives to high school and college students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Plenty of parents have become concerned that their high school or college student has been educated within a single one-sided political environment.

Many of these concerns are from conservative parents who think their students are exposed to only left-wing politics in school.

To rectify this, organizers have created the California Emerging Leaders program.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the new program.

The emerging leaders program is a 12-week training and mentorship program for high school and college students.