Newest Instagram ‘Take a Break’ feature aims at addressing unhealthy tech usage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with technology and business expert, Shibani Joshi, about these new features that Instagram will be adding to their app, like “Take a Break” and new kids safety features.

The “Take a Break” feature prompts users to pause using the app after they’ve been using it for a certain time period. Take a Break is opt-in, but the company said a test of the feature showed that 90 percent of users will leave the reminders on once set. More parental controls over their teenagers’ use of Instagram will be released next year.