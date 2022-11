Newly elected SANDAG members oppose controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans in San Diego won pivotal seats in Tuesday’s election, earning more representation in SANDAG.

Many newly elected officials are in opposition to SANDAG’s most controversial proposal, the mileage tax.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel joined “Good Evening San Diego” live with more on what the future may hold for SANDAG.