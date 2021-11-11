Newsom appoints two prosecutors to serve as San Diego Superior Court Judges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed two prosecutors to serve as San Diego Superior Court judges, it was announced Wednesday.

Mark T. Cumba, 48, and Michael P. Pulos, 42, both of San Diego, are supervising deputy attorneys general at the California Department of Justice.

Cumba will fill the vacancy left by retiring Judge Charles G. Rogers, while Pulos fills the vacancy of retiring Judge Randa M. Trapp.

Cumba served as an assistant state’s attorney at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Illinois starting in 1998. He’s also worked at several law firms over the years and began serving as a deputy attorney general in 2012. He was also an adjunct professor at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law from 2014 to 2019.

Pulos served as a legal adviser to Judge Charles N. Brower at the Iran- United States Claims Tribunal from 2010 to 2012 and clerked for Judge Rosemary Barkett at the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2007. He’s been a deputy attorney general since 2012.

The appointments were among 11 new superior court judges announced Wednesday by Newsom, who also nominated an associate justice to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.